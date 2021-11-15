Immunization drive against measles and rubella launched in Sindh schools today

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the immunization drive in Sindh at NJV Government Higher Secondary School on Monday.

An immunization drive against measles and rubella was launched with an aim to eradicate the life-threatening diseases.

CM said on the occasion that the provincial government wants to make the province free from measles and rubella.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) is working on boosting children’s immunity to different diseases, he said. A special immunization drive against measles and rubella will be launched from November 27 of this year.

The chief minister said the government plans to vaccinate as many as 19 million children aged between 9 and 15 years and administer anti-polio drops to 8.9 million kids aged five years and below.

A total of 71,856 children will be vaccinated in private as well as government schools in the province, he said. He advised the parents to get their children vaccinated against the life threatening diseases.

CM Murad said that this year no polio case was reported so far due to the Sindh government’s efforts to eradicate the crippling disease from the province. Polio environmental samples collected from Sindh were declared negative for the first time, he quoted.