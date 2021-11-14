US Navy Ship visits Karachi, conducts drills with Pakistan Navy

United States of America (USA) Navy ship USS PEARL HARBOR visited Karachi port on Saturday and conducted naval exercise with Pakistan Navy. On arrival the Ship was received by officials of US Embassy and Pakistan Navy, said a Pakistan Navy media release. Pakistan and US Navy are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime milieu and trade. The visit of US Ship included harbour and sea phases. In harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held. Whereas sea phase included various seamanship and warfare drills. US Navy Ship visit to Karachi and joint naval drills is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and it may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.













