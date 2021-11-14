Govt to continue working with allies for people’s welfare: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that PML-Q is ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decisions had always been taken in province with consultation.

According to official sources here, CM said that the journey of public service would be carried out along with the PML-Q with best working coordination. He said, “We were allies and will remain so.”

The government would further improve its working relationship with the PML-Q by taking ahead the consultation process, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that before his departure to Saudi Arabia, he visited the residence of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He said that the government had never adopted a solo policy in Punjab and always gave due importance to the suggestion of the elected representative of the coalition party.

The government would continue to work together with its allies to provide relief to the people of the province. He said, “Nefarious designs of those who wanted to create rift among us will be foiled.”

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that due to unhealthy lifestyle the diabetes was increasing.

In his message issued here on ‘World Diabetes Day’, he said timely diagnosis of diabetes was essential to protect patients from other diseases.

He said that simple lifestyle could prevent diabetes as precaution was better than cure.

“Patients should adopt precautionary measures along with treatment,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the change of lifestyle was necessary to control and prevent diabetes adding that awareness campaign of timely diagnosis and treatment of diabetes would yield positive results. He further said that a balanced diet, exercise and walk could help to prevent diabetes and added that diabetes centres had been set up in all major hospitals of Punjab.