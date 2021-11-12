SBP governor meets Saudi, Indonesian central bank heads

Saudi Arabia’s central bank hosted the 15th Islamic Finance Services Board (IFSB) Summit 2021 in Jeddah on Thursday, where Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, met with the governors of Saudi Arabia’s central bank and Indonesia’s central bank.

Islamic banking, open banking, and financial inclusion were all discussed in separate meetings with the two governors, who were both interested in these topics. With this in mind, they agreed that digital transformation could play an important role in the growth of Islamic Finance and help to improve financial inclusion. For their financial assistance to Pakistan, Dr. Baqir thanked Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Governor and the Saudi Arabian Oil Company for their recent financial support.

Saudi Central Bank and Bank Indonesia Governors were briefed by Dr. Baqir on SBP initiatives in Islamic banking, digitalization, financial inclusion, and low-cost home financing. Digitalization of the financial sector is a means to achieve the more general goal of making the financial sector more productive, efficient, and inclusive, he said while discussing it.

Digitization has the greatest potential to speed up financial inclusion, according to Governor SBP. The key to unlocking the doors of the financial sector for the underserved and unserved, particularly women, is technology.