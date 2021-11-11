Italy to establish a Gemstones Training Institute in GB

Andreas Ferrarese, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan, has stated that his government will create a training institute in Gilgit Baltistan to promote the gems, jewellery, and gemstone industry.

According to the FPCCI chairman, the move will be a watershed moment in the growth of the gems and jewellery industry in the United Kingdom, as well as contribute to the region’s goal of job opportunities.

He explained that, apart from Burma, Hunza is the only other area in the world that produces blood-red rubies; some of the world’s finest emeralds are mined in the picturesque Swat Valley; and high-quality aquamarine can be found in Shigar, Chitral, Kaghan, and the Azad Kashmir Neelam Valley.