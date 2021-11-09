SBP denies currency note redesign

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has refuted social media reports about a proposed redesign of Pakistan’s currency.

Since Sunday, some false reports about a new currency note design have been circulating on social media, which the SBP rejected in a tweet, that no such proposal is presently being considered.

Previously, several images of plastic cash notes circulated on social media. Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500, and Rs 1,000 notes were renamed. According to reports, the photographs were presented as a preventative effort to halt the proliferation of counterfeit notes.

Following Senator Saleem Mandviwala’s remarks on the subject, the rumors reached a fever pitch.