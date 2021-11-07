KP CM inaugurates several uplift schemes in Mansehra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday laid the foundation of several development schemes during his one-day visit to Mansehra.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 20-Kilometre Mandi-Mali Road and 12-kilometre Nawaz Abad- Mandi Road. The first scheme would be completed at the cost of Rs.1.24 billion and Rs.762 million the second respectively. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 26-kilometre Siron Right Bank Canal and the construction of a playground at Bafa. The first project would cost Rs.2.8 billion and Rs.17 million respectively. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 9-kilometre Kotli Lower-Chattar Plain Road that would complete at the cost of Rs150 million and 17-Kilometer Mansehra-Uter Sheesha Road that would complete at the cost of Rs.207 million.