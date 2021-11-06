Ayesha Mubarik Ali — on a journey that explores identity & blurred boundaries

Ayesha Mubarik Ali is a young and passionate creative artist in Pakistan. From perceptions to preferences, her unique ideas, abilities, and actions personify the countries thriving youth, particularly women. She explores the world from a different perspective and brings life to them with her unmatched artistry. Nothing can stop her from gaining significant fame in today’s world of fashion and arts that speaks it all about women’s empowerment.

In her own words, she talks about what being an artist means to her:

“Being an artist should mean more than just selling a product. There has to be more than that and there are tons of issues out there to talk about. I feel responsible to become a voice for many and I try to resonate with a wider audience, but it’s an ongoing journey. For me the idea of creative freedom means to explore myself, my identity but try and bridge it with others, to make it relevant for spectators.” -Ayesha M. Ali

HER IDEAS, CAPABILITIES & WORK — Ayesha is consistent in her work and continues to work hard, think differently, and go above and beyond her imaginations to bring something unique, inspiring, and stunning. She is known for her talent which can be seen in her collaborative work that stands out in the industry.

She has designed outfits and styled renowned models namely Aaminah Sheikh, Trinette, Zaara Peerzada, Eman Suleman, Sonia Nazir, Alia Ali, and many others. But her creativity doesn’t end here. One of her recent works includes ‘Shared Space- Cosmic Collisions’ which is a marvellous piece of truck artistry that depicts cultural resurrection, Astro-futurism, modern-day science, and space travel while reimagining digital/hyper-real imagery from the local context, depicting the culture of Pakistan in a new light.

She has also contributed her creative thinking and conceptualisation by providing costume designs in many short films. Using her experience in styling and designing she is now moving towards self-directed projects which focus more on initiatives that can leave an actual positive impact on society.

IS AYESHA GIVING A NEW MEANING TO DIGITAL ART & FASHION? — unlike others, Ayesha Mubarik Ali has represented Pakistan on a global scale and bagged unmatched recognition for her creative and innovative ideas. One of her recent projects ‘Dark Skies Gaze Back’ under the banner of Cosmic Tribe truly personifies her capabilities to infuse AI with Fashion. It was a collaborative effort with space science engineer Rayan Khan, to explore the relationship between sustainable fashion, effects of light, surveillance, and digital designing.

Ayesha’s contribution in this project was to provide unique costumes and execution being a talented visual artist and costume designer. Rayan and Ayesha are both also Co-Founders of Cosmic Tribe, and their collaboration brought a defiant artistic expression with unique facial jewellery and scientific research behind costumes that represent women’s empowerment along with the larger narrative of Light pollution awareness. All her skills and capabilities focus on ultra-modern and unique ideas. Her digital artistry in ‘Dark Skies Gaze Back’ uses mixed references from conventional jewellery and outfits while giving a clear narrative of feminine self-expression in digital art pieces.

By making use of kitchen utensils and discarded materials, she gave a new meaning to Instrumental Interference with multiple pieces of art such as Distortion of Divine Dichotomy, Wishful Warrior, and some non-mendable malleability arts namely Untraceable, Iron Woman, Secured Semiotics of Digital Print, All that Glitters, should be Gold, The impetus of Absurdity (Series), and much more. Those who are interested in preserving and owning these unique pieces of digital art can get their hands on them by acquiring them with non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT OSHII BROWNIE STUDIO? — following her ambitions, she started Oshii Brownie Studio that explores beauty, absurdity, fashion and style in an inimitable way. Her efforts question digital emotion mapping by producing virtual and smart fashion show where designer bots address human presence through unique outfits and sounds.

Oshii Brownie is an artist initiative that strives to challenge mainstream fashion by bridging Art and Fashion and bringing unique options to cater to brown skin and other diverse individuals. For those who look for AI-generated Aesthetic Products and Multi-Media Art Experiences, Oshii Brownie is the ultimate place to check out.

In Japanese, “Oshii” means “delicious” whereas the word “Brownie” is dedicated to representing the brown skin color. So, similar to a delicious edible brownie, the idea behind it is that brown skin should be recognized as it is stunningly beautiful. That’s all Oshii Brownie strives to shout out. And this brand is completely dedicated to creating fashionable and futuristic wearables that reflect science fiction and theatre of local context.

“I felt a need of creating experiential art. Art that truly defines the essence of South Asian aesthetics but in a futuristic way. Oshii Brownie aims to become a platform that empowers other digital artists in Pakistan and the vision is to become a space that reunites technical craftsmanship with AI-generated design and prototyping. This is a challenge yes, especially in Pakistan where art isn’t accessible outside gallery spaces but it is the future we are heading towards”- Ayesha M. Ali

HOW AYESHA MUBARIK ALI INFUSES TECHNOLOGY WITH CREATIVITY? — bringing the two worlds together is a result of modern-day high-end technology that allows Ayesha and her initiative Oshii Brownie to go above and beyond their perceptions. Along with wearable art, the brand is also taking interest in infusing digital art projects as NFT in the future, commonly referred to as a non-fungible token, putting all the original creations and conceptual pieces stored in blockchain which can be purchased with cryptocurrencies.

Ayesha Mubarik Ali has dedicated all her efforts to bringing an all-in-one place for those who love digital art. From wearables to artworks, everything that Oshii Brownie features is devoted to promoting a new sense, interest, and love for digital couture and its ever-growing demand around the world.

Ayesha believes that NFT is not just an industry but the future of digital artists. Not only that she gets good rewards for her creative work but those who collect these digitally designed objects have got the opportunity to witness a new world of creativity, imagination and futurism. By exclusively combining the unique capabilities of light with AI and digital designing skills, she brings something stunning art that promotes the radical world of digital artistry with a focus on women’s empowerment.

AYESHA MUBARIK ALI TO REACH THE HIGHEST HORIZON SOON —Ayesha’s hard work and dedication prove that she is committed to excelling at her best in digital art. From her work to unique initiatives like establishing Oshii Brownie, everything that she focuses on is devoted to women’s empowerment and the love of digital art. Nothing can stop her from introducing new norms, trends and practices in the field of local and international fashion. We wish her the best for all of her future endeavours!

The writer is a freelancer and can be reached at salman4pk@yahoo.com