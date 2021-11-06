IBCC recommends exams, assessment reforms

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) forum in its meeting recommended to shift examination and assessment system from rote learning to conceptual learning.

The initiative has been taken on the directives of Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training ShafqatMahmood. According to the IBCC on Friday, an agenda item for improvement of examination system was placed in 170th meeting of the Forum at Islamabad which was attended by 49 members including 30 examination boards.

All the boards agreed that the examination & assessment pattern may be shifted from rote learning to conceptual learning. It was resolved that all the examination boards will prepare SLO (Students Learning Outcome) based question papers in future. The boards agreed to gradually move towards higher cognitive level questions with the weightage Knowledge 30 percent, Understanding 50 percent and Application 20 percent. The Forum recommended various examination reforms and advised boards to discuss the implementation strategy at their concerned forums.