Ishaq Dar lashes out PM, says his speech was pack of lies

On Thursday, Former Finance Minister Ishaq Khan has denounced Prime Minister Imran Khan for the heavy inflation and destroying the economy of the country.

He tweeted: “Imran Khan’s speech today was a pack of lies. The PTI government got the economy in good condition in the history of Pakistan, but they failed to sustain it and left behind even Yahiya Khan’s government in ruining the country’s economy.”

The ex-minister presented a brief comparison in a short clip and said he will share the details within 48 hours to expose the government.