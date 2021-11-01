LHC acquits Czech model in drug smuggling case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday acquitted a Czech model, Tereza Hluskova, who was arrested in 2018 on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi. A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, heard the case. On April 2, 2019, the Czech model had challenged her sentence in the Lahore High Court, stating that her case was not based on facts and the sentence “negated the true facts of the case”. The model said she was innocent and the trial court decision was contrary to the facts. She said she came to Pakistan to work as a model and to learn Islamic studies, and that someone put narcotics in her luggage. In March 2019, Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Raza sentenced her to eight years and eight months in prison along with fine. She was arrested from Lahore airport in 2018 while allegedly trying to smuggle eight-and-a-half kilogram heroin.













