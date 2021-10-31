NCOC lifts Covid-19 curbs from cities with 60% vaccination rate

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to lift non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in cities with maximum vaccinated population.

The NCOC meeting was held here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar that took detailed stock of disease situation in the country and complete vaccination status in different cities.

The forum, keeping in view the vaccination of a large number of eligible people of the country decided to gradually normalize the living conditions in the high performing cities to encourage them.

The forum was informed that according to this ranking, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur were declared the best vaccinated cities for vaccinating 60% of their eligible population. However, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Peshawar, Ghizer, Kurmang, Skardu, Hunza, Bagh and Bhimber were declared as better vaccinated cities by vaccinating 40 to 60 percent of their eligible population. The vaccination rates were declared as reduced in the remaining cities due to less than 40% of the eligible population’s inoculation, the forum was told.

The forum further decided that while maintaining the necessary precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic in the best vaccinated cities of Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur, the NPIs in gatherings, wedding ceremonies, playgrounds, trade and business, indoor dining, cinema, gym, entertainment and religious activities including that of shrines and transport sector were removed.