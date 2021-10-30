NUML delegation visits Azerbaijan languages university

A delegation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) led by Rector, Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) visited Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), Baku, Azerbaijan and met Rector AUL Prof. Dr. Kamal Mehdi Abdullayev to expand academic, research and cultural relations between the two universities.

Other members of the delegation included Pro Rector Research & Strategic initiatives Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghouri and Dean faculty of languages Prof. Dr. Sofia Lodhi.

During the visit, the delegates held extensive meetings/interactions with Rector AUL, Vice Rector, Deans, faculty members and students. Both the universities agreed to develop cultural centers of respective countries in each other’s country.

In addition, Rector NUML offered his counterpart to provide support in establishing and executing department of Urdu in AUL. Both the leaders agreed to work closely in different areas of faculty/student exchange programs, research collaborations and academic support.

Rector NUML, expressing satisfaction on the outcome of the visit, said that this cooperation will go a long way in promoting the already established warm relations with the brotherly country.