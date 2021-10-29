Gas companies directed to streamline supply to fertilizer industry

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Friday expressed satisfaction over the availability of Urea and directed the gas companies to streamline the supply of gas to the fertilizer units for smooth production.

Chairing a meeting on fertilizer at Finance Division, the minister also directed all the stakeholders to evolve consensus on matters related to sales tax refund and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) payments on fast track basis. Earlier, Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the meeting about the demand and supply situation of fertilizer in the country. The secretary said supply of gas to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) based Urea Plants would assure production of an additional 300,000 MT till January 2022.

The Government is firmly committed to ensure maximum gas supply to all fertilizer units including Pak Arab Fertilizer Limited and Fuji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL), he said adding that the tender for import of 100,000 MT of Urea had also been advertised. Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam; Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar; Secretaries Industries and Petroleum, Additional Secretary Ministry of Finance, and other senior officials.