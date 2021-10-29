‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses 2 billion views on YouTube

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s masterpiece ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has reached yet another milestone.

The drama crossed a whopping 2 billion views including its trailers, teasers, OST and episodes.

The serial has been making some serious waves in the entertainment industry and has broken all records in the history of Pakistani dramas and has set a new benchmark in the entertainment industry.

Starring Feroze Khan as Farhad and Iqra Aziz as Mahi, the engrossing tale revolving around unrequited love and spirituality continues to win the hearts of audiences as the story progresses.

Tune into Geo Entertainment today (Friday) at 8pm to catch the last episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat!