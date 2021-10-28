Three members of Pak women cricket team tested positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Three squad members of the national women’s team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre tested positive for Covid-19.

These members tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing on Wednesday and were under a 10-day quarantine, which ends on November 6, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday. The other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting tomorrow, to stem any potential spread of the virus, he said.

As per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May. Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on November 8,11,14 at the National Stadium.