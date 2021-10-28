Aryan Khan granted bail in drug case

On Thursday, after a long wait of 25 days the Bombay High Court (BHC) granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, reported Indian media. BHC also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in a drugs-on-cruise case.

However, the court will pronounce its detailed order tomorrow, and the three accused will be out of prison either by tomorrow or Saturday. The hearing that entered its third day today, saw Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh representing the Narcotics Control Bureau, arguing their case.

Highlights from the Thursday session included NCB advocate ASG Anil Singh stating his argument before the judge.

“My contention is he was found in possession. He was connected with drug peddlers. It was a commercial quantity. Hence we invoked 28 and 29. It was only 4 hours and they were aware of the grounds so it cannot be an illegal arrest. Conspiracy is difficult to prove. Only the conspirator knows how they conspired. I will leave it to the conscience of the court.”