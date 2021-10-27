50 Years of PRC’s Legal Restoration at the UN

The year 2021 marked the golden jubilee of the restoration of the historic Chinese seat at the UN in 1971. This is not just a legal restoration of a legal seat of the UN but it has paved the way for an outstanding global contribution for the UN by the People’s Republic of China. This was also the defeat of the hegemonic forces who have always remained destabilising the world peace through the shallow ideals of democracy and justice. This was the historic moment of truth and justice. Right at the end of WWII and the beginning of the Cold War, the world witnessed a strategic shift in power politics followed by the repositioning of states driven by ideology into two blocks.

In the struggle between communism and capitalism, communist China was denied a seat at the UN. Chinese people struggled with their solid principles and standpoints, especially for supporting the UN right at the inception. The struggle continued until 1971 when the People’s Republic of China got its due right (restoration of its legal seat at the UN and Security Council). Since joining, China has made immense contributions towards the overall global goals of the UN especially the UN Sustainable Development agenda till 2030. Many goals that were set have been achieved, especially by uplifting nearly 1.3 billion people out of poverty.

Who can forget the global pandemic efforts and support from China, especially vaccination and just and honest support to WHO, to find the true and scientific cause of the origin of the virus. China contributed by providing nearly two billion doses of the vaccines to different parts of the world against the virus and donated 100 million USD for the COVAX support. Humanity at this critical juncture is also considering that how China is supporting and upholding the values of the UN for striving for a better community for a shared future for mankind.

It is important to remember that in June 1945, the Chinese delegation signed the Charter of the UN. The delegation was representing the Communist Party of China. It was after the independence in 1949, the People’s Republic of China was refused to get its due recognition and access to rightful representation at the UN. Other states including the US decided to give the UN seat to the Republic of China now Taiwan. The representatives from mainland China signed the Declaration of the United Nations in 1942 and participated in the following conferences to defeat imperial Japan and Germany until the San Francisco Conference was convened in October 1945. Chinese people witnessed the historic struggle of social forces against nationalists and established the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

The sheer determination and resolute will of the Chinese people acted as a catalyst to achieve a great victory at the UN and in the world. Chinese charismatic leader Zhou Enlai spearheaded the efforts at the UN to convince all the states about the legal rights of the People’s Republic of China as it signed the Declaration on the United Nations and its charter. By his consistent diplomacy, China was able to narrow the US-led opposition votes every year against its resolutions.

With this historical context in mind, President Xi made a remarkable speech at the UN and lauded the US’s historic role against China. Driven by politics of convenience, the US cooperates and confronts the emerging powers as the necessity of time. President Xi explained Chinese ideals of governing international systems based on multilateralism, mutual cooperation, fairness and justice, collective peace, security, and development. Although China does not negate or endanger the long-established rule-based order when its creators break or mould it as political expediency, it loses its credibility thus President Xi calls for fair and just common ideals.

The historic experience of China in dealing with the US and allies have revealed the false promises to the international community. The recent allegations of the US administration over virus origin against China were nothing but an agenda of political point-scoring as it neither helped to trace the actual origin of virus nor it helped in containing it, the two pertinent issues at hand of the world. This mindset that the US has against China is similar to what it had 50 years ago. Apart from that, the world has also witnessed the US policies in Iraq, Syria and now Afghanistan. Such false attitudes won’t help humanity. There is a need to uphold truth and justice for peace and development in the world.

The writer is Founder (Friends of BRI Forum).