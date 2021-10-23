Opposition protest an attempt at self-projection: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed opposition’s protest an attempt of self-projection, saying that the opposition parties have lost their credibility among masses.

In a statement, he said there was no room for agitational politics, and the opposition was only deceiving masses in the garb of protest against price-hike.

In fact, added the chief minister, the power-hungry opposition’s approach was contrary to the national interests as it has no regard for the masses.

The CM said the government was fully aware of problems of common man and every step was being taken to resolve them. The district price control committees have been activated to stabilise the prices and sustained efforts will be continued to control prices, he added.

Moreover, Buzdar has said the Rs5.5 billion prison package would introduce reforms in jails and revamp the 127-year-old jail system.

In a separate statement, he said the government was paying attention to reforming the prisoners as useful organ of society.

While giving details of the prison package, the CM added that geysers were being installed in jails and the inmates would be allowed to keep mattresses, blankets and pillows.

Similarly, air-coolers, exhaust fans, lights and additional fans would also be installed to provide a conducive atmosphere to prisoners.

Alongside recreational and educational facilities, daycare centres would be provided to women detainees and their children of up to six years of age. Meanwhile, protection of rights of juvenile offenders would be ensured and no one would be allowed to exploit them, he added.

The CM announced that medical camps would be set up every month in jails for prisoners’ medical check-up. The government has changed the lunch and dinner timings, he said. It was sanguine that different ceremonies were held in jails in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen and prizes were distributed among the position holders.

The CM pointed out that the service structure of jails staff was being improved and added that prison security allowance, equal to one additional basic pay, will be given to jail staff along with salaries and allowances. Some Rs2.77 billion would be spent on this package, he said and added that permission had been granted to upgrade the posts of jail warden, head warden and chief warden with an amount of Rs924 million while Rs106 million would be spent to provide 21 operational vehicles to prisons department, he added.

The Punjab government has upgraded the jail martyrs package and the children of martyrs of Punjab Prison Service will be given government employment, he said.

Meanwhile, scholarships, dowry funds and medical allowance would also be given to children of jail employees in partnership with PPF, he said. Two vans will be provided to every jail and a total of 72 vans will be given with an amount of Rs 914 million, he stated.