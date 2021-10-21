Provinces urged to provide 3pc NFC share to erstwhile FATA

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday urged all the provinces to fulfill their commitment for the provision of three percent of their National Finance Commission (NFC) share for the development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA).

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly moved by Abdul Shakoor and others regarding non-provision of additional funds committed to the erstwhile FATA at the time of merger, he said all the provinces committed to contribute three percent of their NFC share for merged districts.

The minister said the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had so far contributed their due share in this regard and now Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have to fulfill their commitment.

Ali Muhammad said that he would talk to all the provinces regarding giving three percent extra share from NFC award to the people of tribal districts.

“In 2017 and 2018, when we passed the bill to merge FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all the provinces had promised to contribute three percent of their share of the NFC as the tribal areas have been severely affected by terrorism,” he added.