Orientation session held for journalists on health issues

A day-long orientation session was held in a local hotel to impart media persons communication skills and updated information for informed reporting on health issues that help address community misconceptions about essential immunisation.

Additional Secretary Health & Coordinator Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Abdul Basit, Technical Focal Person EOC Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, National Professional Officer WHO Dr Sarfaraz Afridi, Communication Development Officer NEOC Ejazur Rehman, Media Officer EOC Shadab Younas, senior journalist Mehmood Jan Babar and journalists from Peshawar were present on the occasion.

In the opening remarks, EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit welcomed all participants saying that it is important that correct and authentic information is disseminated effectively through media and hoped that the activity would help equip the participants with the skills required for accurate reporting on health and polio-related incidents.

He said it is important to establish effective liaison with community and media and provide fact-based PEI related information to journalists. He urged participants to own this national cause and contribute stories, columns and features that build confidence and trust of public in vaccination.

Technical Focal Person EOC Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah oriented journalists on global polio eradication initiative (GPEI), polio structures, national & regional polio updates, operational and communication challenges. National Professional Officer World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Sarfaraz Afridi oriented the participants about poliomyelitis, types and virus strains, history of disease, types of polio vaccines, vaccine safety & efficacy, repeated doses and requisites for certification of the last endemic region.

He also discussed key challenges for the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) with specific focus on high-risk districts of the province, saying that virus is circulating in the region and is hitting unvaccinated children.

Communication for Development Officer National EOC Ejaz ur Rehman spoke about cross border synergy and the need for new harmonised communication plan that will help in overcoming remaining challenges in the last endemic region of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Communication Officer UNICEF Shadab Younas oriented the participants on story ideas, media tonality, and misinformation effects on public perceptions. She said that journalists being ears and eyes of the society should ensure accurate information in their stories as journalists are the opinion makers and play vital role in shaping public mindset.

The journalists asked questions about polio program operations, polio vaccine, its safety and ingredients and participated in work group exercises during the sessions.

Later, the coordinator EOC distributed certificates among the participants with a vote of thanks.