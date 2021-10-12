Inclusion of youth in national job market govt’s top priority, says Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the inclusion of Pakistani youth in the nation job market is the first priority of the government.

‘To see successful to the youth is the fulfilment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision,’ the Governor said.

About Kamyab Jawan Scheme on twitter here on Tuesday, he said that Rs21 billion had been distributed under the scheme among the youth.

کامیاب جوان پروگرام ملک بھر کے نوجوانوں کیلئے روزگار کی فراہمی کا سب سے بڑا ذریعہ بن چکاہے، خوشی ہے کہ اسکل اسکالرشپس سے لیکر کاروبار کے آغاز تک یہ منصوبہ نوجوانوں کیلئے کامیابیوں کے بےشمار مواقع پیدا کر رہا ہے! کراچی کی رہائشی مہوش وجاہت کی کہانی بھی اسی پروگرام کی زندہ مثال ہے!

He said that over Rs2 billion further had been lent to the youth in two weeks across the country.

Ismail said that they were becoming successful slowly and gradually to remove technical hitches.