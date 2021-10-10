Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes in Tatarstan region

MOSCOW: A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed in the Russian region of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven the RIA news agency cited emergency services as saying.

Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, TASS news agency said. The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft. According to the local authorities, one of the engines could have failed.

Russian aviation safety standards have been tightened in recent years but accidents continue to happen, particularly in remote regions. Last month, an ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east, killing six people.