Wali-e-Swat’s widow announces sale of ‘royal bungalow’

Bakht Zeba, widow of Wali-e-Swat Miangul Abdul Haq Jahanzeb, has issued an advertisement to sell her share of 8,000 feet in a state-owned royal bungalow. The advertisement states that she will sell her share at the current market rate.

Rumors were circulating on social media that a part of the state bungalow had been sold to the brother of a local MPA, after which other members of the royal family in a newspaper advertisement stated that the state-owned royal bungalow belonged to all of them, so no outsider could buy it, and they had the right to sue. A local website confirmed that the widow of Wali-e-Swat had sold part of the bungalow belonging to her, but only after the news broke and other members of the royal family came to the fore. That deal was allegedly suspended. Bakht Zeba, the widow of Wali Swat, has released an advertisement in which she says that I have not sold my shares in the bungalow yet. However, I want to sell them short.

The advertisement also states that if other successors of the royal family want to buy her property, they can buy it at market rate, if they are not authorized to buy at market rate, they can sell their share of a property to any other person.

According to the website, a part of the Swat bungalow named after Bakht Zeba was allegedly sold to the brother of a local MPA for Rs 250 million while other heirs of Wali Swat were paying Rs 150 million. After the advertisement by Bakht Zeba for the sale of her share of the property at market rate, it has become clear that the information was correct as it is now being made clear to other heirs of Wali Swat through the advertisement. That is, they will sell their share at the market rate no matter who buys it.

In this regard, senior Swat journalist Asif Shehzad said that the state bungalow of Wali Swat is a historical heritage, and it is not appropriate to sell it like this. “Yes, if other heirs of Wali Swat buy it, then this historical heritage will be protected.”