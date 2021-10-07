Preparations on track to provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities to deserving: Dr. Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said that all preparations were on track to provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities to the deserving households through the joint efforts of Ehsaas and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

“Our government firmly believes that target subsidy is the right of poorest households who have no or limited means of income. Ehsaas is collaborating with NBP to pass on the benefit of targeted subsidies to deserving households. All preparations are on track”, Dr. Sania said in a statement. Previously, under the untargeted subsidies, the benefits were availed equally by both the rich and the poor. Even households who could easily afford market prices also availed benefits of subsidized pricing.

To ensure targeted subsidy transfer, Ehsaas Subsidy Mobile Point of Sale (MPoS) will be linked to the Ehsaas databases and eligible beneficiaries will be identified through their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), Dr. Sania said. The MPoS App will be used nationwide by Kiryana stores to provide subsidized commodities to Ehsaas eligible households.

Dr. Sania in a high-level meeting briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy program the other day.

The SAPM briefed the PM on the ‘Subsidy Point of Sale’ system for the Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy program that has been developed in collaboration with NBP. Prime Minister lauded the digital ecosystem being developed for Ehsaas targeted subsidy program and the special transparency measures being taken to ensure transfer of targeted subsidies solely to the deserving.

PM directed to fast-track deployment of the ‘Subsidy Point of Sale’ system so that economic relief could be provided to the poor through targeted subsidies on essential food commodities. Under Ehsaas, commodity subsidies will be administered through Ehsaas database by a network of Kiryana stores. These targeted subsidies will be given on selected essential commodities.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Defence Minister, Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Governor State Bank, Dr. Reza Baqir, President National Bank, Arif Usmani, Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Secretary Ismat Tahira, Chief Digital Officer NBP, Humayun Sajjad, and other senior officials also joined the meeting.