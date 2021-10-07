Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday (today), Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting will be held in Islamabad for the sighting of the crescent moon of Rabi ul Awwal 1443 Hijri. As per details, the meeting will be started in Islamabad at 5:00 today after Maghrib prayers.

Moreover, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will attend the meeting of the zonal committee to be held in the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

However, the rest of the zonal/ district committees will meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters the same evening.

Furthermore, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening are “very bright”.

The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.