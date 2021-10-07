Two arrested in child pornography case with help of US organisation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two individuals allegedly involved in child pornography, a private TV channel reported Wednesday.

As per the report, the two suspects were traced with the help of information provided by a United States-based organisation specialising in preventing violent crimes against children. The suspects – identified as Sultan and Ameen – were allegedly involved in uploading and disseminating hundreds of inappropriate videos of women and children on the web. The FIA’s cybercrime said that all the videos have been confiscated during a raid. The suspects have been taken into custody and two cases have been registered against them under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Back in July, the FIA had arrested four suspects on charges of working for an international child pornography ring after launching a cross-country crackdown. The agency said that the action was carried out upon the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The FIA has said that global anti-crime agency Interpol had shared relevant information regarding the suspects with Islamabad, following which the law enforcement agency had moved to make the arrests. The ring was being operated from the US, the FIA had said.