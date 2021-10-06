My first theatre role was written by Umer Sharif: Javed Sheikh

Actor Javed Sheikh talked about his bond with Umer Sharif during a live call in a TV show.

Javed Sheikh while talking about his bond with legend Umer Sharif mentioned that “Me and Umer Shareef were old friends. We used to perform in theatre together, in fact my first role in theatre was written by Umer Sharif. When I was going to give my first performance in theatre, Umer Sharif was the one who stood by my side, gave me courage and helped me throughout my performance.”

“I met Umer Sharif one week ago before leaving to Turkey, I had no idea that he’ll leave us too soon. There can be no one like our legend Umer Sharif.” added Javed Sheikh.