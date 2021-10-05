Pandora Papers leak: PDM decides to give tough time to govt

After the appearance of names of some federal ministers in the Pandora Leaks, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has decided to give a tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

A meeting of the alliance to be held on October 11, with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, PDM would urge the ministers whose names appeared in the Leaks to step down from their posts until investigations into their cases were complete. A proposal for the formation of an independent commission to probe the cases would also be taken up for discussion at the meeting. According to the sources, the government’s Afghan policy will also come under scrutiny at the meeting. The opposition leaders would also fix the dates of PDM’s public gatherings to be held in November and December.