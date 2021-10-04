Juzzak Airport to serve local residents: spokesman

The opening of Juzzak Airport, jointly reconstructed by Saindak project and PIA, has significantly reduced travel time to the site, and more importantly, it has eliminated the public safety risks on the round-trip.

“Also, we are willing and working hard to make this airport serve the local residents,” Ren Huikuan, the spokesman of MCC Saindak project told Gwadar Pro.

On October 2, 54 employees of MCC Saindak project took off from Juzzak airport to China. Although the project site is located in the far north-west of Pakistan, people can board the aircraft in less than 20 minutes from now on, instead of taking hours to travel 400km to the airport. Juzzak Airport, located just 20 km from Saindak project site, successfully completed its test flight on September 12. On September 15, an ATR72 aircraft with more than 50 personnel on board landed safely at the airport, marking the successful completion of the maiden flight of the rebuilt Juzzak airport funded by MCC.

After that, the flight on October 2 marked the official opening of the airport. The Saindak Juzzak Airport was built in 1980, but has not been effectively used for a long time since its construction. In 2004, the flight permit for Juzzak expired. Ren said: “With the deepening of BRI and CPEC, both Pakistani and Chinese governments have decided to accelerate the industrial process in less developed Balochistan province, and made it one of the most crucial parts of the second phase of CPEC.