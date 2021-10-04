NCOC reports 1,490 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 27 more lives in the past 24 hours (Sunday), taking the overall number of deaths to 27,893. According to the stats of National Command and Operation Center, 1,490 new cases were administered in the last 24 hours. After the emergence of new cases the overall positive cases have surged to 1,251,348.

Statistics 4 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,415

Positive Cases: 1490

Positivity %: 2.84%

Deaths : 27

Patients on Critical Care: 3407 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 4, 2021

Moreover, a total of 52,415 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours (Sunday), whereas the positivity ratio stands at 2.84 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 3,407.

Furthermore, 460,111 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 433,286 in Punjab, 174,671 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,733 in Islamabad, 32,981 in Balochistan, 34,234 in Azad Kashmir and 10,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.