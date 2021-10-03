Islamabad relieves corona SOPs, extends business hours till 10pm

The local administration on Saturday announced to extend business hours in the capital city till 10:00 in the night. Announcing relief in coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), the city authorities have notified permission for 400 participants in an outdoor gathering and 200 persons for an indoor ceremony.

The restaurants have been allowed to remain open till 12:00 in midnight for dining with 50 percent capacity.

Public parks, gyms and entertainment places have also been opened under the SOPs, according to the notification. Private offices have been allowed to work with 100 percent attendance.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had imposed restrictions in August to control the fourth wave of coronavirus. The working hours of all businesses in the capital were restricted until 8:00pm. A complete ban was imposed on all types of indoor gatherings, including those related to cultural, musical and religious. However, outdoor gatherings were restricted to maximum limit of 400 participant with Covid-19 protocols. The administration had banned indoor weddings with effect from August 8. However, outdoor weddings allowed to take place with a maximum limit of 400 guests and strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.