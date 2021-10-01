Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates new art gallery at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has inaugurated new art gallery where a week long photo exhibition titled ‘Zaidi’s archives’ was displayed at Lok Virsa.

Parliamentary Secretary Ghazala Saifi, Secretary National Heritage and Culture division Asif Hyder Shah and Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Talha Ali Kushvaha were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

A documentary on the history of famous photographer Shahid Zaidi and his work over the years was presented to the guests.

In his remarks, the minister highly praised the services Shahid Zaidi. Shahid Zaidi’s amazing collection has always taken back, in a time machine, to a different era to relive memories of a nation through its collection of photographs of people.