Investment-friendly policies improve business ecosystem: Khusro

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said that due to investment friendly policies of the incumbent government, the business ecosystem of the country has improved.

Talking to Chief Executive Officer OPPO Pakistan, George Long, the minister said that local manufacturing of mobile phones will keep prices under control for local customers of mobile phones, but it will also enable expansion of the mobile phone industry to become a bigger player in the national economy.

He said that this growth would result in the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the industry as well as associated industries in the country.

During the meeting, the CEO apprised the minister that OPPO, leading smartphone manufacturer and innovator, is planning to upgrade its assembly plant to manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

He further said that the company has set a target to manufacture 5 million mobile phones per annum, adding that the company is optimistic to export locally manufactured sets from Pakistan.

George also highlighted that his company is also aiming to establish a research and development center for transfer of technology and skill development of IT professionals in Pakistan.