Fawad lauds NCOC decision to open cinemas in 8 cities

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain appreciated National Command and Control Centre’s decision to allow opening of the cinemas in eight cities, including Quetta, Peshawar, Skardu, Gilgit, Mirpur, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Muzaffarabad.

Tagging a notification of NCOC, in a tweet, the minister expressed the hope that Lahore and Karachi administration would increase the vaccination drive so that cinemas in those cities could be opened in the next ten days.