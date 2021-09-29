Football exports witness record 18.79pc increase

The Football exports during the first two months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 18.79 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July-Aug 2021, Footballs worth $11,032 were exported as compared to exports of worth $9,287 during the same period of the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Sports goods increased by 25.33 percent, worth $24,060 as compared to the exports of $19,152 in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 18.82 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded at worth $6,111 as compared to the exports during the same period of the previous year which recorded $5,143. During the period under review, other exports increased by 46.48 percent, worth $6,917 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $4,722 in the same period of the previous year.













