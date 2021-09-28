CAA prohibits unvaccinated employees to enter airports

KARACHI: On Tuesday The Civil Aviation Authority banned the entry of unvaccinated employees to its offices and airports from October 1.

All CAA employees will have to show proof of their vaccination against Covid-19 i.e. Nadra certificate, along with their airport entry passes, according to the notification. CAA warned that after Sept 30 no staffer will be allowed to enter without a vaccination certificate. The aviation regulatory has already banned all domestic flight travel for unvaccinated people after Sep 10. It is mandatory for all airlines to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board.