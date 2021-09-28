NIBAF promotes girls’ education, financial literacy

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) – a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) subsidiary – organised an event titled ‘Empowering Girls through Financial Literacy’ to promote girls’ education and financial literacy and to celebrate their joint achievements. The event in Islamabad was well-attended by government officials as well as representatives of development and international organisations.

The collaboration between NIBAF and IRC enables 7000 females to gain financial and basic literacy. The occasion was attended by NFLPY/TEACH graduates and their families who had completed the financial literacy course. Ms. Sima Kamil, the Deputy Governor of SBP, handed out certificates to the Balochistani females who were in town.

The speaker, Ms. Sima Kamil, thanked NFLP-Y and IRC for helping girls in Balochistan’s most remote areas complete a two-month training course on financial literacy by addressing the crowd. Rather than because she is a woman, a woman should have equal access to the same opportunities as any other citizen of this country.

It was further explained by her that we should emphasis on the need for financial literacy as a right for our young people, particularly girls. According to her, this is in keeping with Pakistani beliefs as well as those of the country’s founding fathers.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced in May 2021 the launch of the Girls’ Education Action Plan, which has as one of its pillars boosting country-led action to get more girls in school and keep them safe and learning. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, he bemoaned that many girls were still out of school, which is why the UK started the TEACH Girls Education Challenge programme.

When asked about the progress made with the NFLP-Y, he replied it had made him very happy. Speaking to the crowd, IRC Director Country Mr. Zain Ul Abedin stated that this education effort provides students with culturally relevant educational programming.

It’s worth noting that the National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLP-Y) is being implemented by NIBAF under the guidance of SBP in order to provide Pakistani youth and schoolchildren with essential financial education so that they can improve their money management skills and gain a better understanding of financial matters.

The programme began in five areas of Pakistan and has already spread to more than 50. Since its inception in 2018, the programme has educated over 830,000 Pakistani adolescents on personal finance.