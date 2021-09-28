Managing Director OGDCL tenders resignation

Shahid Saleem Khan Managing Director of state-owned Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) has resigned from his post, on Tuesday.

On January 21, 2020, Shahid Saleem Khan was appointed as MD OGDCL, for a three-year term. According to the sources, the federal government and the OGDCL Board of Directors were not satisfied with his performance. Due to the delay of decisions for two months in the OGDCL the company was losing its credibility. A month ago the Board had launched the process to review the performance of the OGDCL. An important meeting of the OGDCL Board has been summoned on October 1, which will approve the name for acting managing director, after Shahid Saleem Khan’s resignation.