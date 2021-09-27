Hospitality business needs govt’s push

Senior chair Pakistan Hotels Association, Barrister Mansoor Shah said the association has been working with the provincial and centre to make sure that services of a particular standard are provided by the association members.

He said the association expects the govt to facilitate the hotel industry in Pakistan by incentivizing various aspects of the hotel and hospitality businesses.

He underlined that in the last two years, the hotel industry has suffered severely and it’s of utmost importance that a state provides support so as for the industry to flourish.