Accountability court summons CM Sindh on 7 October

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday Islamabad accountability court summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other accused in Nooriabad Power Plant reference.

The court directed the chief minister and 16 other accused persons to turn up on Oct 7 when they will be indicted in the case. According to the NAB reference, CM Shah is accused of assisting Abdul Ghani Majeed in whitening his black money. He helped launder billions of rupees out of the country in the name of Nooriabad power plant in Karachi.

He is accused of misusing his powers while being the Sindh finance and energy minister. 17 people, including Murad and Abdul Ghani Majeed, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide, are nominated in the corruption reference.