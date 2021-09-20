Cutlery exports increase 1.95pc in two months

Exports of cutlery from the country witnessed an increase of 1.95 percent during the first two months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $18.804 million during July-August (2021-22) against the exports of US $18.445 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 1.95 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 11.32 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

Cutlery exports in August 2021 were recorded at $9.225 million against the exports of $8.287 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed nominal decline of 3.70 percent in August 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.579 million in July 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 27.99 percent during the first two months of the FY 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-August (2021-22) were recorded at $4.587 billion against the exports of $3.584 billion during July-August (2020-21), according to the latest PBS data.