Govt to adopt gender roadmap to achieve equality: Asad

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the government would adopt a gender roadmap to achieve equality.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here. Member Social Sector & Devolution presented the draft gender roadmap which proposed gender integration across all national policies, programmes, offices and key management processes.

The roadmap is designed to close the gender gap in education and employment, simultaneously empowering the young women to yield a substantive SDG dividend, that can in return catalyze the economic growth of Pakistan. The agenda of Gender Development and Equality has been taken up as a national priority by the government.

The final gender roadmap is a key product emerging from months’ long nation-wide iterative consultations engaging the National Youth Council, academicians, subject experts, national task forces, youth voices from across the globe, government officials and development partners. Several high impact interventions were discussed to mainstream gender across all key priorities. The packages of high impact strategic interventions were proposed keeping in view the confronting challenges to inform mindful investment in closing the gender gap.