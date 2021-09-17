PDWP approves eleven development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eleven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 11,725.31 million.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 495.300 million, Widening / Improvement of Road from Fateh Jang to Pindigheb via Dhulian, (Section –II Khour km 42.00 to Pindigheb Km 64.00 Length = 22.00 Km I/C Link Road Dhulian Chowk to Dhoke Pathan Length = 10 Km) Total Length = 32.00 Km Tehsil Fateh Jang District Attock (Km 57.25 to Pindigheb City Km 64.00) Length = 6.75 Km at the cost of Rs. 474.906 million, Widening / Improvement of Road from Fateh Jang to Pindigheb Via Dhullian, Length = 42.00 Km Tehsil Fateh Jang District Attock. (Dhoke Sayedan C-PEC Interchange km 4.30 to Km 13.55 Length = 9.25 Km) at the cost of Rs. 524.384 million, Construction of Service More Flyover to Connect with Industrial Area-II Gujrat Link Road District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 1,019.821 million, Construction of PTS, at Dera Ghazi Khan at the cost of Rs. 522.050 million, Construction Flood Carrying Channel Hill Torrent Crossing at RD:123+000 of Dajal Branch at the cost of Rs. 741.531 million, Establishment of Emergency and OPD Block Teaching Hospital D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 3,936.825 million, Dualization of Teen Meela to Haji Shah Road L=9.30 Km, Attock at the cost of Rs. 906.693 million, Re-Construction / Widening of Road from Kot Harra to Jalalpur Bhattian, Length 41.10 Km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 1,810.469 million, Construction / Rehabilitation of metalled road from Dajal to Harrand, Length 23.00 Km, District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs. 543.331 million and Construction of Mian Channu City Byepass from 15l Pull (Gt Road to Karamat Morr) (Linking New Grain Market) Tehsil Mian Channu, Length 16.45 Km, District Khanewal at the cost of Rs. 750.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.