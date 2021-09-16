Saif Ali Khan reveals he is scared of costly weddings

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is scared of costly weddings, as he has four children of himself and he has to get them married. According to Indian media, Saif appeared in a famous comic show and recalled his wedding with his spouse Kareena Kapoor. Recalling the wedding, as per Indian media, he said that when he and Kareena were getting married, they had also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people,” he quipped. He further joked that he is scared of extravagant weddings as he has four children.













