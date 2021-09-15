Army, Rangers contingents to escort NZ cricket team

On Wednesday, the Punjab cabinet ordered to provide infallible security to the New Zealand cricket team by calling the contingents of the Pakistan Army and Rangers.

The security will be deployed in Rawalpindi and Lahore as the visitors are going to play three one-day and three T-20 matches in the respective cities. Apart from the Rangers, Lahore police and traffic police will also get special duties on the fixed days.

The New Zealand team is currently staying in Pakistan, Daily Times reported.

On the other hand, the New Zealand team is back in Pakistan after 18 long years. Previously, the team had visited Pakistan in 2003 but had to end the visit abruptly due to a terrorist attack at a Karachi hotel killing 10 French marines.