Taliban’s Urge for Recognition

The Taliban have urged the international community to recognise them and re-open embassies in Kabul. An inclusive arrangement in this context would require strategies from within Afghanistan as well as sources outside such as the UN Security Council. There is a need to review the conflict in Afghanistan for the last 40 years and what has been the impact of the War on Terror, which has recently ended after 20 years of its savage and deadliest consequences. The Post 9/11 events have impacted negativity on Afghanistan as well as Pakistan. One wonders if an analysis of Post 9/11 Afghanistan and Post 9/11 Pakistan would be of any help.

The consequences of conflicts have benefits as well as disadvantages. The benefits are 1) a high-energy environment; 2) focus on task; 3) on-group cohesion and 4) discussion of issues. On the other hand, disadvantages include a 1) focus no longer on common goals; 2) concern with costs of winning-at-all; 3) distorted judgements; 4) a lack of cooperation and 5) the loser effect. Using different conflict management styles guide us when to use these styles and when not to use them. In summary, conflict management styles include integrating; obliging; dominating; avoiding and compromising.

No doubt, the war has ended Afghanistan in getting out of crises. It is now time for peace and recognition. We need the people to support us, said spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a press conference in Kabul. Addressing journalists at the press conference, the spokesperson stressed, “Afghanistan has the right to be recognised.” The international community should, therefore, open their embassies in Kabul, he said. The Taliban spokesperson also called on the military personnel who served in the previous regime to join the new force. “The Afghan forces that were trained in the past twenty years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside the Taliban themselves.”

Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more inclusive than during their first strict rule in power.

The spokesperson said, “any insurgency will be hit hard. Anyone who picks up arms and starts another resistance, without any doubts, will be our enemy.” The Taliban have claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of the resistance against their rule.

The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into the capital three weeks earlier at a speed that surprised analysts, even hardliner Islamist themselves. They undertake a mammoth transition into overseeing key institutions and cities of hundreds of thousands of people. Spokesperson Muhajid said an interim government would first be announced, allowing for the desired changes. “Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues,” Mujahid noted at a press conference. Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more inclusive than during their first strict rule in power, with a government that represents Afghanistan’s complete ethenic makeup. However, women are unlikely to be included in the top levels.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the world community to offer incentives to Afghanistan for peace, growth and prosperity. The visiting Italian Foreign Minister underscored commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in a variety of fields of social and economic development in Afghanistan. PM Khan said that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan. A secure and peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well as the regional countries, he said. The latest development in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations with Pakistan were discussed. The prime minister also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries. The Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Pakistan for facilitating its evacuation operations. He underscored Italy’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperations in diverse fields. The Italian FM also conveyed invitations to the Prime Minister to visit Italy. An invitation was also extended to the visiting Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed enhanced engagement with Afghanistan and also upraised the visiting Italian dignitaries of the developments which were particularly taking place regarding Afghanistan. Noting Pakistan’s facilitation of evacuation operation, the foreign minister reiterated support for Italy’s efforts. FM Qureshi underlined the importance of Pakistan, which is attached to its relationship with Italy and affirmed the desire to further expand the bilateral relationship with Italy. Italian guests appreciated Pakistan’s support of efforts of regional peace and stability.

To ensure that the Taliban fulfil their promise of providing a peaceful future for Afghanistan, they must unite with foreign leaders; enlist leadership; stabilise the government and learn from past mistakes. As of now, the Taliban have announced Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as Chief of State, with more news of the government to be announced next week.

The writer is former Director (National Institute of Public Administration); a political analyst; a public policy expert and a published author.