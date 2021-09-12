Ranveer all praise for Gulshan Grover’s performance in ‘Sooryavanshi’

Ranveer Singh recently praised Gulshan Grover for his performance in Akshay KUmer ‘s upcoming film, ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gulshan Grover shared a post with his fans where he revealed Ranveer’s words of praise for him.

Along with a lovely throwback photo with the ‘Simmba’ star, Grover wrote, ‘Thanx chotte bhai RanveerOfficial for conveying you Love my acting in #Sooryavanshi “Badman is back..your intense eyes and that Voice.I love confrontation scenes of you and Akshay sir”meeting you today at brother Akki’s akshaykUmer home and these comments will remain with me!’