Friday, September 10, 2021


20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated, 50m took single dose, says Asad Umer

In a tweet on Friday, Asad Umar stated that more than 20 million people in Pakistan are now fully vaccinated against corona-virus. The planning and development minister, who is also the head of the National Command and Operation Centre, expressed confidence that Pakistan will “meet and surpass” its vaccination target.

“In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year,” he wrote. He said he was happy to report that Pakistan has administered at least one dose of vaccine to 50 million people.

 

“Happy to report that 5 crore people have now received at least 1 dose. More than 2 crore fully vaccinated. InshaAllah will meet & surpass the target.” During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,163,927 doses each day. At that rate, it will take a further 38 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

