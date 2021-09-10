Dr. Moeed says lasting peace, stability in Afghanistan top priority

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf Thursday said Pakistan wants peace in the region, particularly, lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan which should be a priority of all stakeholders and key partners.

The NSA, in his interview with Cable News Network (CNN), said instead of waiting for a security and humanitarian crisis to arise, the global powers should work with Afghanistan to prevent it. Dr Moeed said that enemies of the country will not be allowed to destabilize Pakistan. We will not compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of our country.

The NSA said that the world should establish contacts with the Taliban for lasting peace and ability of Afghanistan. By leaving Afghanistan alone, the mistakes of the 1990s should not be repeated, he underlined.

Dr Moeed said that Pakistan was facing problems due to instability in Afghanistan. Since 9/11, Pakistan has borne the brunt with more than 80,000 casualties and more than US$ 150 billion in economic losses, while 3.5 million people have been displaced due to the terrorist insurgency, he noted.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said, “We are committed to peace in Afghanistan and will continue to work for peace and stability, but only under the international legal framework,” he said.

He said, “….for us, the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is paramount and there will be no compromise on it.”

Replying to a question, he said that the former government of Afghanistan had been trying to lay the blame of its weaknesses and failures on Pakistan.

India is involved in negative propaganda against Pakistan. The video of the plane which is being propagated in the Indian media is the video of the flight of the American plane in the UK, he told the media person to her question.

He said that India’s fake news network in the international media was already exposed. Dr Moeed said Pakistan was committed to securing its borders due to instability in Afghanistan and preventing terrorists from entering its territory.

He further added that Pakistan is providing all possible assistance to the international community in the evacuation operation. He said the Taliban had assured the world that Afghanistan’s territory would not be allowed to be used against any country.

He said that Afghans and Pakistanis are brothers and their relationship spans over centuries.